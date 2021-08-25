 Skip to main content
Letter: When did we start prizing stadiums over churches?
With front page stories in the City and Region section on consecutive days about the proposed new stadium and the Our Lady of Victory Basilica, let’s look at how our priorities have shifted over the past 100 years. The basilica was built for $3.2 million at a time when the new stadium, Bison (later Offerman) Stadium, which hosted baseball, football, boxing and other events, cost $265,000. The church cost 12 times as much as the stadium.

Fast forward 100 years. The newest church in the Diocese of Buffalo, St. Mary’s in Swormville, cost $6 million. The new stadium will cost $1.5 billion. We are now spending 250 times as much on our stadiums as on our churches.

Fr. William “Jud” Weiksnar, OFM

Buffalo

