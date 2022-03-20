Letter: What will be the final outcome for Ukraine?

The catastrophic ruination by Russia of Ukraine, if it wins out eventually, will inherit obliterated buildings, vehicles, schools, hospitals, homes and so much more. The destruction will be all over cities, towns, countryside to such an extent that it will be like a massive cyclone, hurricane and tornado all at once hit that country.

The question for Vladimir Putin is what will he do with all the massive rubble and devastation and the people left behind? How will any society live in such a situation and be able to have work for people to have any type of normal society. My guess is that as long as the Ukrainian government is gone, and he incorporates Ukraine into the Russian hierarchy, and his military is in charge, he will leave everything as is.

If Putin eventually conquers all of Ukraine, he will not care at all if the people of Ukraine starve to death and their dead bodies just pile up.

Putin will go down in history in the same category as Hitler and Stalin in the brutal killings of innocent people, as well as a ruthless autocratic monster who only cared for showing his military power over lesser countries.

Joseph Borzelliere

East Amherst