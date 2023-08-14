I'm a beer drinker; have been for years. Right out of the bottle or can or poured in a straight sided "shell," beer is the traditional blue-collar drink. Although I'm not a fan of overly hopped, cloudy IPAs or the fruity stuff, they do present interesting options for some craft beer enthusiasts, and that's all good. These "fringe beers," are usually served in fancy snifter style glasses that they call "tulips" and that's OK too, but here's the rub: lately, much to my chagrin, I've noticed the use of "the tulip" is a trend that seems to have spread across the board.

Higher alcohol content is often the reason given by micro-brewers for using the lesser ounce tulips, but I suspect it has more to do with cost. When politely asking that my occasional IPA be served in a traditional glass, I've had varied results, from an outright refusal to "no problem, man." Even a short pour in a pint glass is fine with me, anything but a goblet!

My point is simple. To beer lovers there are few things in life as satisfying as a deep hearty gulp of a fresh cold one. Try that from a tulip! So barkeeps, how about offering us old-timers our suds in an appropriately sized traditional beer glass and save those tulips for the sippy beer crowd.

Michael Zobel, Jr.

Eggertsville