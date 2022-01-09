 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What’s in a stadium name? Be sure to choose wisely.
With plans for a new football stadium moving quickly, it’s time to think about what the place will be named. Please let’s not have it given the name of some commercial enterprise willing to put up the most money. We should have more civic pride than that.

A few suggestions: Lake Erie Stadium, Western New York Stadium, even Bills Stadium. Ralph Wilson Memorial Stadium would be appropriate since he is responsible for the team’s very existence. I like Empire State Stadium, since the state will probably put up the most money and it would remind everyone that the Bills are the only NFL team playing its home games within the state’s boundary.

What are your ideas? Better make them known before it’s too late and we wind up with some commercial name that changes every few years.

George Gates

Williamsville

