Letter: What is the answer to nuisance phone calls?

I cannot leave my phone connected because of the attack of robocalls and scam calls. Complaining to Spectrum, police, FTC, AARP and the FBI has been futile. I got the same generic answer from each agency: "This is happening to everyone and there is nothing to be done to correct the problem."

I have copies of phone records from 2016-2021. No one will investigate this intrusive illegal behavior.

This has caused me severe sadness. I live in the U.S., a free democracy. How is this intrusion on life possible? Where are the representatives of this population? If there is possible legislation to fix this? This is not a new problem. This abusive behavior has been going on for at least 10 years.

Will these remarks continue to be ignored so the status quo can be maintained?

Melinda Bonney

Lockport