Letter: What is Superintendent Cash thinking about asking for raises?

Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash recently called for outrageous salary increases without any justification whatsoever. His reasoning is to keep all his staff on board so they won’t desert him.

First of all, their salaries right now are outrageous to begin with. A salary of over $100,000 for administrative work should satisfy anyone. I remember my father-in-law once (or twice) saying, “Why should anyone receive monies above the ‘norm’ doing something and not producing something tangible, like making automobiles, or running a train with 100 boxcars of material to people across this country?” (Incidentally, he was an engineer on the New York Central Railroad).

Administrators certainly are necessary. Decisions have to be made, understandably for the good of the students (I hope). But these salaries are out of line. I’m sure if Cash put out a “want ad” for help in the Buffalo Schools system in Western New York, he would be inundated with many qualified personnel willing to work for a measly $100,000, guaranteed. Maybe the present staff would think twice or a third time about leaving for “greener pastures.” Bad decision, Superintendent Cash, for the citizens of the City of Buffalo paying the bills.

Ray Suto

Blasdell