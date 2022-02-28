Letter: What is happening at Westwood Country Club?

Amherst Town Supervisor, Brian Kulpa, presented the public with a plan to sell the two football fields at the Northtown Center to UBMD. This money would finance the purchase of Westwood Country Club. Four years have passed. Mensch stills owns Westwood and the money from the sale is gone.

Yet, at Northtown, the UBMD medical building is much larger than originally planned, the ball fields have been cemented over and turned into parking lots and the IDA granted Ciminelli, the developer, a 20-year tax cut. We were tricked.

Now, there is a new plan for Westwood. The town has a non-binding agreement with Mensch to buy Westwood outright after Mensch, the owners, turn it into a park. Kulpa implies that this will speed things up. It won’t. The brownfield testing will still take some years.

I fear that Westwood will meet the same fate as Northtown Center. Little by little it will turn into something it never started out to be. The design will be dictated by whatever will give Mensch the most brownfield credits and by whatever will bring in the most tax revenue. Our green space will be paved over and turned into giant parking lots.

The beautiful pristine park I envisioned will be lost forever. Has the public been tricked again?