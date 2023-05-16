At the beginning of Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, a protohuman’s weaponized bone transforms into a spaceship to illustrate technological progress. It should have turned into an AR-15 to indicate our lack of psychological development.

What is behind the epidemic of gun violence? The basic motive may be a need for significance and self-worth, according to psychology professor Arie Kruglanski, who studies terrorism and violence. Clinical psychologist Thomas J. Hardin, who counsels angry men, has seen anger increasing lately. Male anger, denied the traditional forms of expressing violence, coupled with a lack of self-worth from employment and paychecks insufficient to sustain living have challenged traditional views of masculinity and fueled this rage. Men feel they don’t measure up anymore, and social media only fan the flames. Researcher Richard Reeves has found that the two most common words on men’s suicide notes are “worthless” and “useless.”