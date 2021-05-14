Letter: What has happened to American democracy?

Our democracy is beginning to crumble. In state after state, we see voting rights being wrenched away, and unbelievable as it may seem, making it a crime to give someone a glass of water. Young Black men are being murdered without official concern, political servants are promoting the big lie and wanton conspiracies, and perhaps the most egregious of all, the leaders of a political party that we have depended upon since 1854, is abdicating its moral duty, advocating national stagnation, and kowtowing to wealthy moguls. Will our endangered freedom be snatched from us? Is the dream over?
I was 16 in 1941. I saw our country come together in inspiring unity. I saw women head to Curtiss-Wright to build airplanes when their men went off to war. I began to see gold stars in house windows. Everyone pitched in, in glorious unity, emboldened as we listened to our president tell us how serious things were but that we as a people were up to the challenge.
When I turned 18, I heeded my country’s call and wound up carrying a gun in Europe along with millions of others. Downtrodden African-Americans and Japanese-Americans in concentration camps stepped forward to join the fight because they believed in America and what it has always been known for. Could we do it again? Wiser minds than mine feel that as a nation we would not be able to summon up the grit again. We seem to have lost our thirst for a nation based on the Founding Fathers’ dream.
We just want to have fun again. We seem to be satisfied with “bread and circuses.” Once again, is the dream over?
The tipping point is approaching. If the mid-term elections return us to the party of stagnation, we will have our answer and it will be tyranny. Each of us is obligated to shoulder our responsibility to see that our democracy flourishes. Is it just a matter of time before the curtain comes down? I am holding my breath.
Joseph Spina
Amherst