Letter: What has happened to American democracy?

Our democracy is beginning to crumble. In state after state, we see voting rights being wrenched away, and unbelievable as it may seem, making it a crime to give someone a glass of water. Young Black men are being murdered without official concern, political servants are promoting the big lie and wanton conspiracies, and perhaps the most egregious of all, the leaders of a political party that we have depended upon since 1854, is abdicating its moral duty, advocating national stagnation, and kowtowing to wealthy moguls. Will our endangered freedom be snatched from us? Is the dream over?

I was 16 in 1941. I saw our country come together in inspiring unity. I saw women head to Curtiss-Wright to build airplanes when their men went off to war. I began to see gold stars in house windows. Everyone pitched in, in glorious unity, emboldened as we listened to our president tell us how serious things were but that we as a people were up to the challenge.