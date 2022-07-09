Letter: What has become of our formerly 'United' States?

Time to change our country’s name. We are no longer The United States of America. We are the Divided States of America. Name any topic. Be it gun laws, voting laws, abortion laws, tax laws, immigration laws, prices on gas, food, housing, taxes, we are not united on anything.

As a 76-year-old Army Vietnam-era veteran, I have seen the best and worst of times. This is the worst I have ever seen in my life. So, I hate to say this, but it is time to change our country’s name. We are not the United States of America anymore. Just call our country America.