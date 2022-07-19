Letter: What exactly are students learning in school these days?

I’m wondering what happens in classrooms all over the country. I have been amazed at what our children do not know.

Is grammar taught? I often hear “Her and Susie went to the concert,” “she invited Bob and I to dinner,” “please mail the check to myself,” “she is older than me,” “lay down on the table,” and the list goes on. I hear this kind of speech coming from educated people. Not to mention the inability to read cursive. How do you sign your name?

Recently a young person was giving me change. She had to count out eight dimes and a nickel to make 85 cents. She didn’t seem to know three quarters and a dime would do the trick.

I was in another area of the country when I was asked where I was from. The person didn’t seem to know Buffalo, or Niagara Falls. I asked her what states she did know and she thought she could place Texas on a map. Maybe she knew those lakes that are “sort of in the middle.” A friend was teaching book binding and the high schooler couldn’t use a ruler. “What are those little lines for?”

Amazing, huh? It’s been many, many years since I’ve been in a high school classroom, so I am at a loss. Has anyone else made these observations? And, if so, does anyone care? Can something be done? Who decides what the curriculum is? I’d like to know … my tax dollars at work. But, an uneducated population is even more distressing.

Christine Nieman

East Aurora