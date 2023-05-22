“Make America Great Again” This slogan is still the central theme and brainchild of the host the disastrous reality show that we watched daily in Washington D.C. for four years. This individual is again striving now to bring this show back to our nation’s capital in 2024.

But what does this slogan actually mean? Does it mean America was great in the past but is not now? If this is true, then what era of time does this reference? Do we go back to a time before smart phones? Before computers, robotics and artificial intelligence? Back to the 1960s when some American citizens were still being lynched in parts of our country? Back to the 1950s when America’s demographics reflected a relatively small percentage of minorities? Do we go back before the costly military debacles in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq? Back to World War II and a segregated armed forces? Back to when professional sports teams were segregated? I could go on and on.