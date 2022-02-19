Letter: What comes around goes around, as they say

Let’s look at an opinion letter about nominating a Black woman for the Supreme Court. While the writer makes some excellent points, completely omitted is the fact that George W. Bush wanted to nominate Judge Janice Rogers Brown to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit. Some won’t recall that this court has produced many U.S. Supreme Court Justices – which figures into the story soon. But first, yet another inconvenient truth in politics. For this Bush nomination, then Sen. Joe Biden and fellow Democrats filibustered (can you believe that?) her nomination. This was 2003. She was nominated again in 2005 and appointed after a deal was struck with the aforementioned Democrats ensuring the Republicans – wait for it because it’s beautiful – Republicans agreed not to eliminate the filibuster for judicial nominations. Think about that, Chuck Schumer. Sorry, I got caught up in the irony for a moment. To continue: So, justice Sandra Day O’Connor decides to retire. Seems Brown was on the short list by Bush to replace her (a Black woman for those keeping score at home). What next? Look it up. Biden goes on “Face the Nation” and warns Bush that if Brown is nominated, she will face a Democratic Senate – this, again, is simply beautiful – filibuster. Not only that, but Biden’s actions, at the time, were unprecedented. Never before in American history had an associate justice nominee been filibustered.