Let’s look at an opinion letter about nominating a Black woman for the Supreme Court. While the writer makes some excellent points, completely omitted is the fact that George W. Bush wanted to nominate Judge Janice Rogers Brown to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit. Some won’t recall that this court has produced many U.S. Supreme Court Justices – which figures into the story soon. But first, yet another inconvenient truth in politics. For this Bush nomination, then Sen. Joe Biden and fellow Democrats filibustered (can you believe that?) her nomination. This was 2003. She was nominated again in 2005 and appointed after a deal was struck with the aforementioned Democrats ensuring the Republicans – wait for it because it’s beautiful – Republicans agreed not to eliminate the filibuster for judicial nominations. Think about that, Chuck Schumer. Sorry, I got caught up in the irony for a moment. To continue: So, justice Sandra Day O’Connor decides to retire. Seems Brown was on the short list by Bush to replace her (a Black woman for those keeping score at home). What next? Look it up. Biden goes on “Face the Nation” and warns Bush that if Brown is nominated, she will face a Democratic Senate – this, again, is simply beautiful – filibuster. Not only that, but Biden’s actions, at the time, were unprecedented. Never before in American history had an associate justice nominee been filibustered.
Letter: What comes around goes around, as they say
Related to this story
Most Popular
The recent article about the declining number of diocesan priests in the Catholic Church and their Road to Renewal program to address this iss…
I remember former president Donald Trump being lambasted by his critics for having too cozy of a relationship with Vladimir Putin.
The Bills were all puffed up on themselves with seconds to play that they fell into an all too familiar trap. Pride.
Instead of spending millions of dollars on the Kensington Expressway to try and correct a mistake perhaps made many years ago wouldn’t it be b…
The City of Buffalo can no longer claim the title “City of Good Neighbors.” If this noble label still applied I would be able to walk down the…
As a child I loved to read, a passion that has continued into my adult life. I can’t say I knew about controversial books in the 70s or even b…
After reading several articles in The Buffalo News, I find that our newly appointed Gov. Kathy Hochul has returned to Western New York to jump…
I read with disbelief the recent City & Region section that spoke of the Buffalo family living with rats, roaches and fire code violations…
Remember those test questions: pick the item that does not belong. Ex.: Jan. 6, Republican Party, Legitimate political discourse. Several peop…
Following Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement that he plans to retire from serving on the Supreme Court, ultra right-wing critics such as Se…