Letter: What a relief to discover judge refers to higher power

An international furor has exploded in response to Judge Matthew Murphy III’s decision to sentence a man convicted of serial rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault against four teenagers to nothing more than probation. Sentencing guidelines supported a sentence of eight years in prison, but I am reassured to know that Murphy consulted his God rather than his profession’s standards. When I face difficult decisions about my students’ grades, I pray on it too. Nice thing about God: He’s predictable. He tells me to give white dudes who look like Him a free pass, whereas other folks, especially women, can be condemned to Fs, no matter how hard they work or how much they suffer.