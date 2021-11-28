Letter: What a relief to discover judge refers to higher power

An international furor has exploded in response to Judge Matthew Murphy III’s decision to sentence a man convicted of serial rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault against four teenagers to nothing more than probation. Sentencing guidelines supported a sentence of eight years in prison, but I am reassured to know that Murphy consulted his God rather than his profession’s standards. When I face difficult decisions about my students’ grades, I pray on it too. Nice thing about God: He’s predictable. He tells me to give white dudes who look like Him a free pass, whereas other folks, especially women, can be condemned to Fs, no matter how hard they work or how much they suffer.
I’ll admit the unfairness used to trouble me, but when I prayed, God shrugged and said, “Some are born to sweet delight/Some are born to endless night.” Why should our human systems of “justice” follow higher standards than the Final Judgment of the God we’ve dreamed up?
Kari Winter
Professor of American Studies
Dept. of Global Gender
and Sexuality Studies
Amherst