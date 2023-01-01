 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: WGRZ photo was deceiving

Throughout the blizzard WGRZ TV repeatedly tweeted a photo of road conditions that showed no snow on the highway. The picture appeared on at least 6 different occasions even after complaints were made. WGRZ had to know full well that the photo was false information. I wonder how many gullible people saw that picture and decided to take a drive because the road looked safe, then got into trouble. The very least a news station can do is not mislead their viewers when lives are at stake.

Shame on WGRZ.

Bob Catalano

Derby

