Letter: Westwood deal does not bode well for residents

I encourage everyone to read the March 29 letter and not simply dismiss the Westwood scam because it’s not happening in your neighborhood. We would all like to think that the corruption we see in Washington never happens in our towns but it does and it affects us much more than national events.

During the pandemic too much of Amherst has been swapped and given away to developers who do not care about our neighborhoods. In a complete vacuum Supervisor Brian Kulpa has orchestrated land swaps, sold existing parks, signed future consulting contracts with Mensch, signed agreements to buy buildings from Mensch which aren’t even built yet, all with no public input. Kulpa was elected to represent the people of Amherst not act as the sole regal owner of all greenspace in Amherst.

This deal needs to be stopped dead in its tracks and the entire project needs to start over with public participation. Let’s start with the first basic consideration which has been ignored since day one; How can our already overburdened infrastructure handle the additional runoff and sewage created by the magnitude of this project?

If this land grab is allowed to proceed I guarantee both Mensch and Kulpa will have moved on and disappeared faster than the wind leaving Amherst with a terrible mess.

Phil Parshall

Amherst