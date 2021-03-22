Letter: Westwood already boasts quality for residents, town

As a former member of Westwood Country Club, an avid golfer and a resident of the community/neighborhood, I feel the need to very strongly voice my opinion on this subject.

Why would we spend even more money to build onto a closed/vacant nine-hole golf course (Oakwood) and turn it into an 18-hole course and then also build a brand new “huge castle-like structure” that would serve as a new clubhouse/welcome center when we already have what they are describing on the corner of Sheridan Drive and North Forest Drive?

Westwood already has the golf course, clubhouse, and pro shop, etc., not to mention a ton of ample parking. Also, as they say in the real estate market … “Location, location, location” … and this is it! Very, very centrally located. With a little “elbow grease,” the former Westwood could once again become the town gem of Amherst and bring a ton of revenue in for the town and also preserve its green space at the same time. Residents would give their right arm to have the privilege of golfing on this once beautifully maintained golf course.