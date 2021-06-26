Letter: Western New York symbolizes refuge

I felt compelled to respond to the “A Place to Chill” editorial in The Buffalo News June 22 edition. We are two of those sweltering residents who take respite from our home in Palm Springs, Calif., to come to Buffalo for the summer. Both of us had grown up in Buffalo or the surrounding area (Orchard Park) and when we decided that we had enough of the Buffalo winters, we headed for Palm Springs.

Previously we had vacationed in Palm Springs and knew the summers were toasty; so we thought we might return to not only take advantage of the cooler summers, but also the plethora of events that Buffalo jam packs into three months, and most importantly, our wonderful, lifetime friends that we see while we are here.

We take advantage of all the festivals, the summer concerts, farmer’s market in Bidwell Park. We walk to the pool/gym at the JCC daily as well as restaurants and retail establishments along Elmwood Avenue. We are members of the Lexington Co-Op. There is no shopping experience anywhere in California to the likings of Wegmans. We will always be Buffalo ambassadors.

While we love the wonderful summers, we always look forward to the cool, colorful days of fall, and perhaps a Buffalo Bills game, but we always make sure we miss the first snowstorm and return to Palm Springs anticipating our next visit to Western New York.