Letter: Western New York offers so much more to recommend

Many of my friends who are “expats” of Western New York, like to call me to remind me how warm and sunny life is in Florida or California. All this during one of our winter snowstorms of January or February. I then return the call to them in July or August. This is when they are boarding up their homes against hurricanes or planning escapes during the massive West Coast fires, or the chronic droughts that they suffer through. I remind them that snow melts and baseball season starts here in April. My house is still here and I didn’t have to escape to “higher ground.” Point being we all have environmental challenges to deal with. Me? I’ll take a snowstorm every day instead of one hurricane or wildfire.