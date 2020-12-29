Letter: West Valley nuclear storage is too dangerous to demolish

For many years I was a full professor of energy at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa. One of my colleagues a professor of epidemiology made a study of infant mortality near the said plant (West Valley nuclear storage facility) and found it was greatly increased. The increase was along the Cattaraugus Creek and the Allegheny River all the way to Pittsburgh. Just past Pittsburgh the increase in infant mortality became too small to notice. Remembering that was caused by leakage from a well-designed storage unit it seems that its removal is far too dangerous. I think a better solution would be to build a very strong lead structure completely surrounding the facility above and underground.