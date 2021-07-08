Letter: West Seneca student makes good career choice

A wonderful article by Barbara O’Brien about Kelly Holdsworth and her career choice of a career in cosmetology. Kelly with a 99.166 average this year and also college credit for five courses, as well as attending BOCES cosmetology program since her sophomore year, congratulations and best of success.

As a former shop teacher and university, professor, Kelly, and her parents, and the staff at West Seneca High should be so proud of this young woman for her career decision. I wonder how many people during her high school years encouraged Kelly to go to college? Kelly stick to your career plans.

Kelly you stand as a role model for many of us. Job satisfaction is so very important in life. Someday you will no doubt encourage others and own your own salon. Good success to you.

Albert Pautler

Professor Emeritus UB

Williamsville