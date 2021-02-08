Letter: West Seneca Schools could use retooling

Try as I might, I will never understand the system/schedule/intelligence – and I use this term loosely here – about what my tax dollars are funding.

In-school learning stopped last March. Didn’t reopened until Jan. 14, 2021, albeit reluctantly. Schedules are loosey/goosey. Cohorts, not a term that I particularly care for, was brought into play. The cohorts have two groups, an A and a B group - contingent upon the student’s last name. My grandchildren, as well as my daughter reside in our family home. Allendale and West Middle are the schools that the grandchildren currently, kind of, maybe, attend.

I kind of, maybe receive schedules. As does my daughter. Copies of these schedules are posted on the family board - the refrigerator. I found out today that they are not always current or correct.

School was to be closed Jan. 28, for all students. But I come to find that this closure did not apply to everyone. Some students were supposed to attend.

I grow weary. This school issue could have been avoided. West Seneca Schools, in my humble estimation, need a revamp.

Julie Iarocci

West Seneca