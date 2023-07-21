The Buffalo News editorial about the dispute over sewer work in West Seneca leaves out several crucial stakeholders: the thousands of residents who depend on the efficient operation of this line for their sewer service, the dozens of homes downstream that experienced flooded basements due to the thousands of gallons of creek water pouring into the sewer line through manholes, and the natural environment that suffered when that extra sewage had to be pumped into Cazenovia Creek. In response to this obvious need, the three plaintiffs are not only attempting to stop the work, they want the work reversed, so a future storm could repeat the damage.

The sewer line in question has been in place for over 60 years. The town did work on the line on the Kotecki property around 2012 with no objection. That work was done pursuant to a consent order with the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the DEC is requiring other work on the same line in the near future. Failure to abide by the DEC consent order could subject the town to tens of thousands of dollars in fines per day. The town cannot and will not allow three property owners to put the town in that kind of legal jeopardy and to negatively impact sewer service for much of the rest of the town. The eminent domain process will ensure that the town has the ability to maintain this line in perpetuity and will ensure that the property owners are justly compensated for their land.