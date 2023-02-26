On Feb. 13, I attended the West Seneca Town Board Meeting to object to the approval of the new Short Term Rental Law. The law states that its purpose is to eliminate disturbances and negative effects of transient individuals. This would include renting your home out as an Airbnb. Further, it states that it would address loitering, littering, and loss of parking as part of its purpose. Lastly, it states that its purpose was to “control access on the public thoroughfares.” I objected to this on many grounds but asked if we don’t already have laws against littering, loitering and parking rules. While they conceded that was true, it served a greater purpose. I then asked about the language regarding “to control access on the public thoroughfares” and who they were trying to keep out?
There was no comment. I suggested that many in our community might take it as discriminatory. At that point, the Town Supervisor became extremely upset, denying any discriminatory application and stated that it was extremely unfair of me to suggest. I stated that throughout history, language has been used to discriminate against others, either through direct commentary or through veiled attempts. As a resident of West Seneca, I want our town to be all-inclusive and welcoming to others. It appears from the language of our Town Board members that perhaps they don’t feel the same way.
James Randolph
West Seneca