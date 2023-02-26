On Feb. 13, I attended the West Seneca Town Board Meeting to object to the approval of the new Short Term Rental Law. The law states that its purpose is to eliminate disturbances and negative effects of transient individuals. This would include renting your home out as an Airbnb. Further, it states that it would address loitering, littering, and loss of parking as part of its purpose. Lastly, it states that its purpose was to “control access on the public thoroughfares.” I objected to this on many grounds but asked if we don’t already have laws against littering, loitering and parking rules. While they conceded that was true, it served a greater purpose. I then asked about the language regarding “to control access on the public thoroughfares” and who they were trying to keep out?