The News was totally accurate in its assessment of town officials in West Seneca and their obvious lack of courtesy, compassion and empathy in dealing with a town drainage issue.

The flooding issue in West Seneca has been an issue for years and the town officials have been ignoring it or kicking the can down the road.

Some of our elected town officials are unfit for public office because they lack basic communication skills. The role of town supervisor is not a retirement job. It requires substantial knowledge of town operations and the ability to deal with different constituents. The role of deputy town supervisor is an administrative role that should have the eyes and ears of the town government and work daily on issues like town drainage.

A comprehensive plan to address town issues should be the subject of forums that gather and disseminate information. Town officials are intimidated by someone who speaks out about their land, and what happens on it. That causes frustration for the Koteckis and anyone who is impacted by town government.

Elections have consequences.

We need to be mindful of the kind of people we would like to lead the Town of West Seneca when we vote this November. We need to evaluate each candidate based on their ability to communicate with constituents, their ability to address issues in a timely manner and their true desire to make the town a better place to live.

Michael Golebiewski

West Seneca