Letter: West is a Black man trying to speak of hope

I was glad to see the April 18 editorial headline addressing the “Intolerance from UB Students: Free speech doesn’t include the right to shut down debate on campus.”

However, a glaring and important fact was omitted.

Army Lt. Col. Allen West is a Black man speaking on racism and was shouted down by white students. He lives his life every day as a Black man. Can’t he give a talk of hope, optimism and unity without being shouted down?

Even while leaving out the very important fact of West living his life as a Black man the editorial did point out that he is, of course, wrong, in your opinion. Not mine.

Bette Fauth

Orchard Park