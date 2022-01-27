Letter: Weller and Ranallo: Journalism’s class acts

Good to see Steve Weller, of The News, and Phil Ranallo, of the Courier, remembered in Erik Brady’s online column. One Weller column I remember, panning the Miss America Pageant. “Let’s star with number 50, Miss name the state, would you please be the first to leave the runway.” Ranallo counted Ralph Wilson’s money better than the owner and his bank of accountants. He calculated the gate, parking, concessions, TV and advertising revenue and lamented why he couldn’t pay his players more. Would love to see him still here and write about a $25,000 parlay grow to $1.2 billion and giving it all away to Buffalo and Detroit.