Letter: Welcome new friends and old during this holiday season

As the days grow short and the holidays approach; I can’t help but ruminate on our dear city. “The City of Good Neighbors,” there is a truth to that moniker that would elude a quick read, but not a real experience. I have the benefit of being employed in a capacity that constantly sees out of town visitors and or mayoral candidates pass through the doors. Each as anonymous as the last. Unless you pry just a little.

A young couple from New York City who came to get their passports and told me Buffalo was their newest secret they did not want to share.

A couple from California who on a venture to Southern Tier Brewery in Lakewood dropped a note at my parent’s home from me (yeah you can’t make this up).

Having lived coast to coast there is a pride to our city that comes with a casual elegance to be envied. No one would say it is perfect, but it is loved; that is more than most can say.

Small deeds pile up quickly. Smiles and little asides make lasting memories. Take the good neighbor mentality into your holidays and share the best of yourself with family, friends, and those yet to become such.

Matthew Dahlie

Buffalo