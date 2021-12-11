Letter: Weather made big plays in Monday’s football game

Since I was a teenager (many moons ago!) I have been an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Last Monday’s game was a disaster for both teams.

I reflected on the game and literally did a cognitive synopsis of most of the plays. Trust me I am not a football expert but do have enough knowledge of the game as well as the ability of the players and their positions. It then occurred to me that this game, and probably most of our other “open-air” stadium games, did not and do not reflect the ability of any player but rather the influence of the weather.

The cold hardens the ball to a degree that make it “iron,” the rain makes it too slippery to catch, and the wind diverts the trajectory of the thrown/kicked ball. Thus, the weather controls the game outcome and not the expertise and ability of the players. A domed stadium is needed especially in Buffalo to appreciate the players’ abilities and the actual outcome of the game. Then and only then can the worth of a team be definite.

Dr. Sherry Bradford

Grand Island