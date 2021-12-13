Letter: Weather events should disqualify amphitheater

So, last Monday we had high winds again, as we have had increasingly in recent years. The city closed Centennial Park, Broderick Park, the Bird Island Pier and Erie Basin Marina. Along with the wind come waves crashing over the shore, sending freezing spray along Route 5. These events should be a warning to those who would build an amphitheater or stadium along the lakeshore. Such events, including seiches, will only become more frequent as the effects of climate change worsen. The same considerations apply to an amphitheater as much to a stadium: why would you build another structure that you can only use for maybe five months of the year?