Letter: Weary of virus and weary of misinformed opinions

I think we can universally agree that we are all tired of the isolation, financial hardships, sickness and death that this pandemic has forced upon us. What is far less universal is our willingness to keep our frustration-induced opinions confined to our own social circles, as if somehow sharing them with the world gives them legitimacy and brings some relief.

We are all used to getting forwarded emails and social media posts from friends that they hadn’t bothered to fact-check first. But when I read a first-hand post attributed to a health care worker questioning the reason for virus-related restrictions, the frustration clearly won out over common sense.

From the outset back in March, shutdowns were tied to hospital capacity. Restrictions were eased over the summer as capacity rebounded. And now that the second wave has materialized as predicted, hospital capacity again dictates that we cut back on activities.