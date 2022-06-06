Letter: Weary of senseless acts of violence

The long shadow of the senseless Buffalo massacre had not even begun to fade when we are once again confronted with the unimaginable slaughter of 19 innocent grade school children and 2 teachers.

What is wrong with us as a society when mass murder becomes commonplace. When we will reach the point of enough is enough and demand our legislators to enact measures that help eliminate these brutal and senseless tragedies. How many more children must be murdered before our politicians wake up to the facts that have been evident for years that we need stronger gun laws.

I for one am sick and tired of politicians using the hackneyed expression of "thoughts and prayers" to the survivors of these horrific events instead of that action that could help to avoid them in the future. The Texas governor's disingenuous remarks after the murders and his upcoming attendance at the NRA convention say everything you need to know about where this politician's true interest lies. However, he is not the only one. Years of inaction by the right on any type of substantive gun control have now turned our schools, churches and stores into shooting galleries.

While the right will fight tooth and nail to save the unborn, they apparently have little or no concern for lives of children already born. It is a disgrace that as a nation we do not hold our representatives accountable for these senseless acts of violence that eat at the very heart and soul of this nation, our children.

Gary Rog

Hamburg