Letter: Wealthy should pay a privilege tax

After a cursory look at some of the highlights of Trump's tax returns, it is more obvious that the more money you make, the less taxes you are probably going to pay. For Trump, Musk, Bezos and countless others, their ability to hire the best lawyers and accountants results in a windfall of tax savings.

Sadly, the laws are written in such a manner that they are more than likely within the law. So what's the solution? Since we can't make them or they won't voluntarily pay their fair share of taxes on their earnings, I am proposing a Privilege Tax. This would be a sliding amount based on net earnings that the uber-wealthy pay for the privilege of living in a country that has afforded them the opportunity to amass such great wealth.

I'll leave the details to those who are smarter than me, but, I know personally I would feel a whole lot better knowing that everyone has some "skin in the game."

Richard Piechowicz

Williamsville