What is happening to our wonderful dream, that shining city on the hill? Are we, like the proverbial apple, rotting from the inside? As I look around the country, I see and hear a hardening of hearts. Heaven only knows that right from our inception as a country we made a lot of mistakes, but our heart was always in the right place as we tried to repair the damage we had done. Things have changed. One political party reminds me of Simon Legree from the old melodramas of my youth: cruel, unfeeling, determined to stamp out those who are poor or different.

We are good people. We try and have tried to help those in need across the globe sacrificing our blood and treasure in that effort and yet we now have a distorted Republican Party that once carried the banner of freedom high. Instead of helping those in need in our country they make every effort to reward the wealthy and powerful. They work to diminish the social structure by attacking the elderly, the poor and the destitute. In state legislatures, they reduce Medicaid, aid to children’s programs, food stamps for the poor and numerous other programs that help those in need. Why? I have racked my brain looking for a reason. The noble GOP giants of the past must be crying out in their graves.

The paradox that bedevils me is that the people who are being hurt most through the actions of these wicked legislators go each year to the polls and return them to office year after year in spite of their horrible behavior. It is an elective office; it is not a sinecure for life.

My fear grows as the strength of these dark forces seem to strengthen. Will we be left with the ashes of a once great democracy?

Joseph Spina

Amherst