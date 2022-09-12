Letter: We will never forget 9/11. Nor should we forget Covid.

Sept. 11 has always been a sacred day for me and my family. The loss of 3,000 Americans was inconceivable to all of us in 2001. How was that level of carnage even possible?

And then came Covid-19. Since 2020, we have lost more than 4,000 Western New Yorkers. The death toll for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties is more than the total death toll for victims of 9/11. Over one million Americans have lost their lives to this virus. And yet there are no national, permanent memorials. No mention of memorials. No mention of compensation for families or annual recognition of the loss our country and our region has experienced.

Have we become so divided in our society, that the death of our neighbors and family has to go unrecognized because it brings up too many political differences and accusations of failure? We came together as a nation after 9/11. For a brief moment in time, Americans stood hand in hand, and said collectively, we will never forget.

Covid has ravaged our region. We would be a better people if we stopped to recognize that loss, and commemorated it in a tangible form. It would help us come together once again as a community, to acknowledge the losses we have suffered. And, once again, proclaim we will never forget.

Valerie Monahan

Kenmore