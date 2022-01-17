Letter: We were warned to protect nation’s hard-won freedom

Yes, I was one of the lucky ones to see the “Hamilton” play at Shea’s theater on New Year’s Day. While listening to George Washington, tell of his need to “Teach ‘em how to say goodbye,” I couldn’t help but think of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, attack on our Capitol. I was struck at the time thinking that our former president’s followers needed to be taught how to say good-bye when in a republic such as America. After seeing the many replays of the attack on TV, I looked up Washington’s Farewell Address on Mountvernon.org . Hamilton crafted this with Washington’s edits. There is a picture of the original document as well as the easy to read printed version of its contents. It is ironic and/or predictive of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Washington assured the country at that time that the republic would be safe in the hands of a new president. He continued by giving more advice that it was vital to remember the importance of the Union that bonded all Americans together and that it provided for their freedom and prosperity. Further, he warned Americans to guard against would-be despots who would use political parties as “potent engines…to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government.” It’s awful that a “despot” was unleashed and nearly stopped the rightful and peaceful transfer of power that makes America so unique among countries. Finally, Washington conveyed a message of unity for the future. Upon further reading I learned that the Farewell Address is read aloud each year in the United States Senate, a tradition dating back to the Civil War to commemorate Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22. It is my fervent hope that all Americans learn to say, “Good-bye” to our former president.