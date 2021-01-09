Letter: We still fail to learn from history’s lessons

First came the lies and the belief that if you tell a lie often enough people will come to believe it.

Fear was inserted into the equation to make people believe he would rescue them.

The nationalist feeling grew everywhere. Then he took over the justice system and the politicians fell into line. Finally the elected officials fell under his spell through fear.

Then Hitler became the great dictator. Does history teach us nothing?

The Constitution is being set aside by a ship, or fools.

Anthony Illos

Amherst