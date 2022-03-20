Letter: We should pray for peace to end Russia-Ukraine war

I find it interesting that, in 1918 Fatima Portugal, certain future events were prophesied. It was predicted that if the world did not concede to God’s wishes, Russia would slowly spread its errors throughout the world. We are living that very existence today. In time, Russia will recreate the Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin is a maniac, and over time Europe, China, Iran and North Korea will unite themselves against NATO. Sanctions are a joke. What Russia needs they will get from China. The most important thing is to pray for peace, not war. War is always based on greed from both sides. Currently, it is always based on oil. Pray for peace.