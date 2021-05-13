Letter: We should all take action to end conflict in Yemen

A humanitarian catastrophe has been unfolding for more than five years in war-torn Yemen. Located just south of Saudi Arabia, Yemen has been suffering from a civil war that has become a living nightmare for the residents, especially for children suffering from malnutrition and their grieving mothers and fathers. Yemen was a very poor country to start with, and the conflict between the government and tribal militias has created ongoing division and bloodshed, resulting in widespread famine. A recent outbreak of cholera has only worsened the already grim situation.

As things seem to always go in wars in the Middle East, big power players provide fuel to support sectarian conflicts and local battles for control of land and power. And it is always the innocents, especially children, who suffer the results of those conflicts. The United Nations estimates that close to 40% of the population is in acute need of food and medicine, with 8 million people at risk of starvation.

Why, you might well ask, should Yemen concern you, and what, if anything, might you do about it? I believe it should concern us as U.S. citizens, not only for humanitarian reasons, but also because the United States is one of the parties in the conflict. I encourage you to first learn more about the situation on the ground there, and a good source of information and insight can be found online at hungerward.org. Then I encourage you to ask the president and our elected officials in Congress to have the U.S. shift from being one of the parties in the conflict (which principally involves Saudi Arabia and Iran, always contending for influence in the region) to using its considerable influence to serve as the broker and find a solution to the disastrous conflict.