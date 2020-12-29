Letter: We should all donate what we can from bailout

A recent letter (“Bailout money should go to those truly in need”) was right on the mark.

The writer felt that, as someone who has earned a good pension from working long years for his fellow citizens, he shouldn’t be receiving the stimulus checks, that they should be reserved for those struggling in the current economic crisis.

While the federal government could have a hard time determining who is or is not most in need, there’s a simple way for those of us in a decent financial position to solve the problem – share our stimulus payments with those in need.

There are many local organizations – from Neighborhood Legal Services, which advocates on behalf of families facing eviction, to Sister Johnice’s Response to Love and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy – who speak for the poorest among us, and can always use your help.

I urge the author of that letter, and others in his position, to share what you can, whenever you can, with a local nonprofit, either directly or via the United Way.