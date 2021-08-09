Letter: We should all be united in the desire for democracy

I just finished watching two Netflix presentations, “Hitler's Circle of Evil” and “The Devil Next Door.” I am a grandmother who loves her children and grandchildren, my country and my life. I have had many life experiences, which has given me much wisdom. I have something to say to “cancel culture” and “wokeness.” History can and does repeat itself. One would think we would see and learn the lessons from man’s inhumanity to man, as exhibited in the Holocaust. The unspeakable cruelties and killings of innocent human beings should cause outrage in every human being.

Evil comes in many forms, it doesn’t differentiate by race, gender or creed. It “hates,” that’s what generates its power. It exists when we fail to see the beauty and sanctity of life in all human beings, all colors because all life matters. There are three things needed for it to take hold of society: power, greed and hate. That causes division and weakness and a failure to see reality.

There are people who came to the United States to escape socialism and communism and they see the “signs” of it growing here like a cancer that has metastasized. The “hate” is palpable, the division plain to see. This is not “us against them.” It’s the age-old fight of good against evil. I don’t want another Holocaust for my children or grandchildren or the world community. Do you?