Letter: We need to focus attention on the problems here at home
Do you ever wonder why our country gets involved with other nations’ wars and their unrest? Regardless I do feel empathy for their horrible way of life, they have to live with famine, wars, atrocities, put upon them by bad dictators, presidents and their armies that have harmed their own people. We really can’t save all of them, so let’s start right here in our own country, we have so many homeless, hungry, abused adults and children. Crime and murders have risen. Let’s end racism, so we can all live in peace. Our country is also on shaky ground, so let’s try fixing what’s right and just where we live first.

Bonnie Plewa

Buffalo

