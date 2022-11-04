Letter: We need forward-thinking energy policy

Our necessary transition to clean energy is an existential threat to dirty gas companies. The climate crisis they have caused is an existential threat to earth. (“Before midterm elections, energy lobbyists plan to return to GOP-controlled House,” Oct. 21) Gas and oil companies put profits ahead of people’s health and safety, myths ahead of facts.

The Biden administration has the forward-looking climate policy we need. Most Americans are deeply concerned about the dangers of the climate crisis, and in favor of climate action. Gas companies would rather have us breathing dangerous toxins emitted by gas stoves, and air polluted by dirty-burning gas than lose business.

Gas companies have been able to convince many legislators that we need gas for energy security and jobs, that it’s safe, that the alternatives they claim to be researching work. None of that is true. They have engaged in an organized disinformation campaign for years.

Not only are corporate gas lobbyists rife in Washington, DC, ready to subvert our well-being and the national interest. There is gas industry representation right on New York’s Climate Action Council, influencing the state’s scoping plan. These corporate interests are trying to weaken our nation-leading, job-creating climate law.

Gas companies’ business depends on their ability to pollute the environment and foster our climate emergency’s droughts, floods, and an increasing number of billion-dollar storms. Voting GOP will put gas companies in charge.

Lisa Mertz

Sierra Club Niagara Group Executive Committee Member

Mayville