Letter: We must work together to repel an autocratic GOP

The recent purging of House member Liz Cheney coupled with the serial obeisance of party members to the corrupt will and seditious lies of Donald Trump makes perfectly clear today’s GOP is neither Republican nor Conservative. It is a metastasizing cult that has redefined the political landscape across America and rendered moot the old divisions. We can no longer afford to see ourselves as a nation divided between left and right, Democrat and Republican, Liberal and Conservative.

Today we are a nation split between those who esteem democracy and those who esteem autocracy. This autocratic element is real and growing and is the signature terrifying feature of the radical and renegade GOP under Trump and his most notable subjects: Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell; and closer to home – Chris Jacobs and Elise Stefanik.

This must be stated clearly and perceived as the foundational threat that it is. With that in mind those of us on the side of democracy, truth and the rule of law must make common cause to defeat the rampant autocratic forces ruling today’s GOP at every level in every community across our nation. No election is insignificant from dog catcher to president.