Letter: We must tell young people they are important to society

Common sense dictates that every possible practical and legal effort at every governmental level should be made to make it difficult for potentially violent people to possess lethal weapons.

At the same time, there should be severe penalties for the sale of all weapons to anyone without adequate and traceable documentation of the buyer’s background as defined by the law.

But as helpful as these standards might be, they wouldn’t be sufficient to deal with or to solve our nation’s seemingly unique pathology of mass shootings by persons who are anonymous until they become mass killers.

By the time we know who they are and of whose existence they now may want us to know, it’s too late to prevent the loss of life and limb and the damage it does to our belief in America’s historic values and our image as a potential safe haven for people around the world whose lives are lived within the shadow of annihilation.

The base-source of our national flaw, if I may put it this way, is why are there so many typically young alienated assassins in a country where “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness” are our primary commitments?

We must admit, before any remedies make sense, that too many adolescents and young adults rage against institutions and affiliations (schools, synagogues, even national celebrations) from which they feel excluded or which represent to them threats to their identity and/or their concept of who really belongs in America.

The answer may lie in affirming from grade one on our commitment to e pluribus unum (from many one) in which “one” is understood as the foundational documents and laws that include all of us, not as one race, one set of beliefs, one expression of what it means to be an American.

Howard Wolf

Amherst