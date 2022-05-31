Letter: We must take time to listen to children

The sad reality is that absentee parents aren’t available to help their child process the world around them. Who is available for our youth to help them process and guide them in today’s maze of problems. The solution to this problem isn’t more restrictive gun laws, or better access to mental health. The solution is an approach that involves everyone’s participation. Start by having love and compassion for your neighbor and fellow man. Be kind, be present, and be available. Get involved and be a role model to those around you. Be accountable and hold others to be accountable including your elected officials. Above all, listen. If we spent our time truly listening to our youth, we just may hear their cry for help before they choose a destructive path for dealing with their problem.