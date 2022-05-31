 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We must take time to listen to children

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The sad reality is that absentee parents aren’t available to help their child process the world around them. Who is available for our youth to help them process and guide them in today’s maze of problems. The solution to this problem isn’t more restrictive gun laws, or better access to mental health. The solution is an approach that involves everyone’s participation. Start by having love and compassion for your neighbor and fellow man. Be kind, be present, and be available. Get involved and be a role model to those around you. Be accountable and hold others to be accountable including your elected officials. Above all, listen. If we spent our time truly listening to our youth, we just may hear their cry for help before they choose a destructive path for dealing with their problem.

Joe Cyran

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News