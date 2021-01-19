Letter: We must take seriously scientific evidence, advice

A recent “My View” piece was misguided and dangerous in that it advised readers to view the work of scientists, experts and engineers with suspicion. What the writer fails to understand is that scientists, experts and engineers deal with the truth at the moment of their discoveries and not for all future time. Mosquito nets were once believed the best solution to the health problems associated with malaria.

The “My View” writer espouses the typical Republican talking-points against Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Covid vaccine. The science, again, is the truth of now. They are the product of the best that humanity has to offer based upon the truths learned by experts through decades of study. For the benefit of today’s world society, we must trust what the experts say and act accordingly.