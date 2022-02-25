Letter: We must support Ukraine in the fight for freedom

The Russian regime has continued with an overt invasion and assault on Ukraine in Donbas and Luhansk. The Russian regime and Vladimir Putin are just plain crazy who dream about resurrecting the old Soviet Union. Putin is not a leader of a nation, but a sick man with paranoia and other mental problems with dreams of world domination.
He claims that Ukraine is not a nation but in fact it is recognized by the rest of the world as a sovereign nation with distinct borders. It has been a member of the United Nations since Oct. 24, 1945, as long as the United States. As an American of Ukrainian descent, I watch every day as the Russian regime subjugates and torments the Ukrainian nation and have laughed at the false propaganda spewing out from the Russian controlled media.
Ukraine has fought many years against the Russification of their geography, language and culture. World history has shown that Ukraine has a distinct language, culture, with their own history, different from a Russian version. For more than eight years, Ukraine’s men and women have been on the front lines of democracy, defending Ukraine and all of Europe against the Russian aggressor. You must understand what is evolving in Ukraine is not under their control, but the Russian regime is the driving force. Please support their endeavor to fight for their freedom from Russian control and Ukrainian sovereignty.