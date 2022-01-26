Letter: We must support democracy both here at home and globally

Burma’s Election Day in 2020 was the same day as ours in the United States.

They lost their democracy. We still have ours.

Since the military has taken over in Burma (known as Myanmar), inspired by the rhetoric of Donald Trump, many civilian lives have been taken by the military. These are mostly young people.

The Burmese military took over on Feb. 1, 2021.

Burmese Americans have been demonstrating on Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell, and at Riverside Park every Saturday and Sunday morning since then. They collect money and send it to their friends and families in Burma to support democracy.

An online school for Burmese students (kindergarten through graduation) was organized in Buffalo this past summer because the teachers in Burma have gone on strike against the military coup.

We must support democracy in our country and around the world.

Mary Lee Cooper

Kenmore