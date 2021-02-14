Letter: We must stop being our own worst enemy

What I see to be problematic in the United States is patriotism.
We’re vigorously supporting and defending our country against enemies or detractors, who just happen to be ourselves. We’re Americans despite our differences. We have established institutions to resolve our differences. Not accepting the decisions and resorting to violence in protest should not be considered “patriotic” in a free society.
Who is the enemy here?
America?
I’d love to see President Joseph Biden Jr. impose a nationwide call for following The Golden Rule.
William Harszlak
Tonawanda